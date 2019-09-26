DEA: New Mexico police employee may have tipped trafficker | KOB 4
DEA: New Mexico police employee may have tipped trafficker

Associated Press
September 26, 2019 06:30 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - Federal officials say one or more employees for a northern New Mexico police department may have tried to help a suspected drug trafficker.
    
The Las Vegas Optic reports a search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court shows the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration believes someone within the Las Vegas Police Department alerted suspected trafficker Robert Corbin Padilla about an investigation against him.
    
The recently-unsealed search warrant affidavit details DEA agents' months-long investigation of Padilla. The warrant alleges Padilla was responsible for 70% of the cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine coming into Las Vegas, New Mexico.
    
Padilla was arrested and faces multiple federal charges.
    
Las Vegas Police David Bibb says it would be a criminal offense if any employee provided confidential information to an investigation's target.

