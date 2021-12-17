DEA warns about the dangers of fentanyl

They are now warning the public that "One Pill Can Kill" in their latest outreach campaign, explaining even a small dose of fentanyl can be deadly.

“Imagine a few grains of salt on the tip of a pencil. Now, may not look like a lot, but the danger of fentanyl is it's so powerful, it just takes two milligrams could be fatal. Now think will there be just two milligrams, a few grains of fentanyl mixed into a pill?” Millard said.

DEA testing of seized counterfeit pills shows that 4 out of every 10 pills contain a deadly dose of fentanyl, but it’s not just the pills that are being laced.

“We have had other drugs, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine all come back from the lab with fentanyl in it, so these drug cartels are using fentanyl to increase their profits or cut the drugs with fentanyl. It's really dangerous because you have no way of knowing how much is in there and if there is a fatal dose in there,” Millard said.

Just last year the Albuquerque DEA office seized nearly 250 pounds of fentanyl, a 900% increase from the year before. But seizing drugs is only one part of the solution

“You can't police your way out of an epidemic, we can’t arrest our way out of an epidemic, we have to have help from the community, everybody,” Millard said. “The DEA really is more, I like to say, that enforcement is our middle name – the Drug Enforcement Administration – however, we do a lot more community outreach, education, prevention.”

Millard says one way to help fight against this epidemic is simply talking with your families about the dangers. Also, never buy prescription pills that have not been prescribed by a doctor.