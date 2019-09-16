Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide | KOB 4
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide

Associated Press
September 16, 2019 06:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Santa Fe are investigating a possible homicide after a dead body was found in a park.
    
They say officers responded to De Vargas Park shortly before noon Sunday.
    
Police say the dead body of a man was discovered under a bridge spanning the Santa Fe River near the downtown skate plaza at De Vargas Park.
    
They say the body showed signs of blunt force trauma.
    
The name of the man isn't immediately known. But police say the victim is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.
    
It's unclear if police have any suspects in the case.

