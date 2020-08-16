Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters

“We have to leave everything, because we can't take it with us, and it's supposed to be the coronavirus where we're supposed to be staying indoors, but yet, they're kicking us out. They are throwing us out,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Squatters have taken over several building at the complex after word got around that people could live there for free.

For months, no meaningful improvements have been made at the Rising Phoenix, which is why private security guards have been making their rounds to clear out trespassers who call the complex home.

“Like a dog and be hunted down. Why don't you do something for the taxpayer, huh? Why do you got to pick on the homeless?" said Ken Chappy, who lives at the complex.

A security guard said there will be a big push Monday to clear everyone out of the run-down buildings for good. The city of Albuquerque could take legal action against the Rising Phoenix if the place is not cleared out, fenced and secured by that deadline.