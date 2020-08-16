Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 16, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: August 16, 2020 10:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The deadline is looming for a troubled apartment complex to southeast Albuquerque to secure the worst of its buildings or risk being taken to court.
At first glance, it doesn’t seem like much has changed at the Rising Phoenix Apartments. There are still broken windows, boarded up doors, trash and people living there who pay don’t rent. However, some residents said security guards now patrol the area—a clear indicator that changes are coming.
"We were already thrown out. So, like, where are we supposed to go?" said one resident.
Anxiety is rising at the apartment complex after residents were notified that they had to leave the property by Monday. Many are concerned about where they’ll end up next.
“We have to leave everything, because we can't take it with us, and it's supposed to be the coronavirus where we're supposed to be staying indoors, but yet, they're kicking us out. They are throwing us out,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.
Squatters have taken over several building at the complex after word got around that people could live there for free.
For months, no meaningful improvements have been made at the Rising Phoenix, which is why private security guards have been making their rounds to clear out trespassers who call the complex home.
“Like a dog and be hunted down. Why don't you do something for the taxpayer, huh? Why do you got to pick on the homeless?" said Ken Chappy, who lives at the complex.
A security guard said there will be a big push Monday to clear everyone out of the run-down buildings for good. The city of Albuquerque could take legal action against the Rising Phoenix if the place is not cleared out, fenced and secured by that deadline.
