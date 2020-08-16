Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 16, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: August 16, 2020 10:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The deadline is looming for a troubled apartment complex to southeast Albuquerque to secure the worst of its buildings or risk being taken to court.

At first glance, it doesn’t seem like much has changed at the Rising Phoenix Apartments. There are still broken windows, boarded up doors, trash and people living there who pay don’t rent. However, some residents said security guards now patrol the area—a clear indicator that changes are coming.

Advertisement

"We were already thrown out. So, like, where are we supposed to go?" said one resident.

Anxiety is rising at the apartment complex after residents were notified that they had to leave the property by Monday. Many are concerned about where they’ll end up next.

“We have to leave everything, because we can't take it with us, and it's supposed to be the coronavirus where we're supposed to be staying indoors, but yet, they're kicking us out. They are throwing us out,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Squatters have taken over several building at the complex after word got around that people could live there for free.

For months, no meaningful improvements have been made at the Rising Phoenix, which is why private security guards have been making their rounds to clear out trespassers who call the complex home.

“Like a dog and be hunted down. Why don't you do something for the taxpayer, huh? Why do you got to pick on the homeless?" said Ken Chappy, who lives at the complex.

A security guard said there will be a big push Monday to clear everyone out of the run-down buildings for good. The city of Albuquerque could take legal action against the Rising Phoenix if the place is not cleared out, fenced and secured by that deadline.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Nonprofit donation box broken into over and over again
Nonprofit donation box broken into over and over again
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
Advertisement


Attorneys raise questions over constitutionality of Albuquerque's weapons ban in city parks
Attorneys raise questions over constitutionality of Albuquerque's weapons ban in city parks
Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters
Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters
Artists adapt to this year's virtual Santa Fe Indian Market
Artists adapt to this year's virtual Santa Fe Indian Market
Nonprofit donation box broken into over and over again
Nonprofit donation box broken into over and over again
UNM welcomes new Lobos with online ceremony
UNM welcomes new Lobos with online ceremony