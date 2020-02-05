Deadly crash captured on surveillance video | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadly crash captured on surveillance video

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 05, 2020 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person died when two vehicles collided on Central and Elizabeth Tuesday night.

Surveillance video shows an out-of-control sedan jumping the curb and crashing into a truck.

Advertisement

Five seconds after the crash, Albuquerque police are seen arriving.

Several seconds later, someone ran from the scene.

Police are looking for that person.

Police have not said whether they were chasing the car that caused the crash.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far
Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements
New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements
Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump
Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump
Advertisement


Deadly crash captured on surveillance video
Deadly crash captured on surveillance video
Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump
Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump
Impeachment takeaways: Trump's iron grip, McConnell delivers
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after leading the impeachment acquittal of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
State lawmakers debate proposed $7.6 billion budget
State lawmakers debate proposed $7.6 billion budget
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder