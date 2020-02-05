Deadly crash captured on surveillance video

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 05, 2020 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person died when two vehicles collided on Central and Elizabeth Tuesday night.
Surveillance video shows an out-of-control sedan jumping the curb and crashing into a truck.
Five seconds after the crash, Albuquerque police are seen arriving.
Several seconds later, someone ran from the scene.
Police are looking for that person.
Police have not said whether they were chasing the car that caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company