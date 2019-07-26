Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
July 26, 2019 07:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A deadly crash has prompted the closure of Route 66 in both directions Friday morning.
The road is closed at mile marker 4 in Carnuel, that's just east of Albuquerque.
Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say the crash involved a commercial motor vehicle, or CMV.
Route 66 is closed in both directions at mile marker 4 in Carnuel, due to a fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle. pic.twitter.com/W9TeHnU1ey
