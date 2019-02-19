Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
February 19, 2019 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque Monday night.
Officers were called to the area near I-25 and Central just after 10:30 p.m. in response to a man being shot.
Crews arrived on scene to find a man with a possible gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 19, 2019 06:46 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved