Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
February 19, 2019 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque Monday night. 

Officers were called to the area near I-25 and Central just after 10:30 p.m. in response to a man being shot.

Crews arrived on scene to find a man with a possible gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Marian Camacho


February 19, 2019 06:46 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

