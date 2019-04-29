Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting

Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 12:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Valencia southeast.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital and passed away Monday morning as a result of his injuries.

A full homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 29, 2019 12:44 PM
Created: April 29, 2019 07:29 AM

