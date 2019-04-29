Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 12:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque.
It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Valencia southeast.
Police say a man was taken to the hospital and passed away Monday morning as a result of his injuries.
A full homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
