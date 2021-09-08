Dealing with mosquitoes after an active monsoon season

Some mosquito eggs can even be dehydrated for a year and then hatch after being rehydrated, such as during a rain shower.

After clearing out these areas, Hurwitz recommends wearing protection, such as repellant with DEET or wearing long-sleeved clothing, or even staying inside, to prevent being bitten.

Last month, Bernalillo County reported its first West Nile virus detection within mosquitoes they collected. However, only certain species carry the virus and even for those that do, severe virus symptoms, such as high fever, tremors and intense stiffness, are rare.

"I would say maybe 80% of people will not show any symptoms," Hurwitz explained. "One-in-five or so will have a fever, body aches, headache, joint pains, which are very typical flu-like symptoms if you want to call it that. Then less than 1% of these people will develop severe symptoms, high fever and they may need to be hospitalized as it can progress to be a deadly infection. However, it's a small population."