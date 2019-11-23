Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation

Players also had a picture of Flowers on their helmets.

"It was a tough season, we all played our heart out and the loss of Nahje and we tried to play through it. Play for him,” said quarterback Trae Hall.

“It's hard but it's special -- it's what we're playing for," said linebacker Alex Hart.

“Nahje is in all of our hearts and he's always and forever part of this team and that's not going to leave us,” he added.

Even though specifics surrounding Flowers’ death have not been released, his passing has sparked a discussion amongst lawmakers to fund mental health programs for student-athletes.

State Sen. Mark Moores tried passing a package earlier this year that included $357,000 to provide nutrition and behavior health services for student-athletes at UNM.

However, that money was vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

When asked, a spokesperson for her office said, “The governor is clear that better addressing behavioral health is of absolutely critical importance, and her record demonstrates that. The veto to which the senator objects was tailored too narrowly to a specific subgroup, without proper justification, and was apparently intended to boost meal services for athletes (per the "nutritional" language of the proposed appropriation).”

Moores hopes he’ll have bipartisan support moving forward.

“This is a critical, needed service for these student-athletes. Behavioral health improvements need to happen statewide,” he said.

“We need to address this issue before another tragedy happens and provide these students-athletes at New Mexico and New Mexico State with service and support we want as they represent our state,” he added.

The governor’s office agreed and sent KOB 4 this statement:



“Certainly the governor agrees that the state needs to better serve all New Mexicans with behavioral health services, not one specific group any more than another. In the coming fiscal year, the governor's budget recommendation will include broad and sweeping increases to behavioral health services across the state, and we look forward to the senator's support for those strategic and significant boosts given his comments on the issue.”



For help and resources dealing with suicide or suicidal ideations, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline or the Albuquerque Crisis Center at 505-277-3013.

