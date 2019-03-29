Haaland crisscrosses district to meet with New Mexicans | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Haaland crisscrosses district to meet with New Mexicans

Haaland crisscrosses district to meet with New Mexicans Photo: Democratic Party of New Mexico

Marian Camacho
March 29, 2019 11:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-NM) is making her way to several events around the district over the next couple of days to meet with constituents.

Advertisement

Haaland has a busy schedule, attending 10 separate events over the next 48 hours.

Click here for full event details.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 29, 2019 11:01 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
Cheryl Poitevint
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
California man reunited with dog lost in Albuquerque
California man reunited with dog lost in Albuquerque
Recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence
Recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence
Advertisement




Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Governor signs film tax credit bill
Governor signs film tax credit bill
Religious orders targeted in New Mexico clergy abuse case
Religious orders targeted in New Mexico clergy abuse case
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans
USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans