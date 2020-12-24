Decade-long study reveals resilience of New Mexico acequias | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: December 24, 2020 10:42 AM

ALCALDE, N.M. (AP) — Researchers from the state's two largest universities and a prominent national laboratory are detailing their findings from a decade-long study of New Mexico acequias.

They say the traditional irrigation systems are as much about culture and community as they are about hydrology.

Their 90-page publication was presented during the New Mexico Acequia Association's recent annual meeting.

The researchers learned that the acequia system creates a responsive mechanism for the entire community to interact with the landscape and develop a specific water management approach depending on conditions.

The researchers hope the publication will serve as a tool for legislators and others when making decisions about acequias.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

