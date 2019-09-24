Deciding between being the hero or the good witness

KOB 4 asked people if they would help if they were in a situation like Jacquez’s.

For retired Albuquerque police lieutenant and self-defense instructor Trish Hoffman, she said she would step in.

“We're facing things differently now,” Hoffman said. “People have been injured and are getting injured because they were doing the right thing. You have to decide at that very moment, is it worth it?"

Hoffman said it depends on the situation. Arev weapons present? It it violent? Can a person decide in that moment to get involved or be a good witness?

"If it comes down to it, where you intervene to help save someone's life but it took your own life, is your family going to be OK with that and are you going to be OK with that?" Hoffman said.

She added: "I don't necessarily think it's always the right decision to jump in and save the day. It's not. It's certainly not worth your life."

