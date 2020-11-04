Decision 2020: How official election results are tallied

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 04, 2020 10:15 PM
Created: November 04, 2020 09:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Even though most races in New Mexico appear to have a clear winner, there’s still more work to be done. The county clerks and the Secretary of State’s Office have a big job ahead of them.
Election Day results are just one part in a system of checks and balances. After initial results come in and the numbers go out, the ballots have to be double and triple checked through a process called canvassing.
“Starting today we start canvassing the election which is a big word for going back and verifying what we've done,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.
County clerks around the state will check to make sure everything has been properly counted and verified. Stover said they have about 10 days to complete that process.
“Everything is so computerized, and we're right there with every single thing we do,” she said. “It’s very rare that you find an anomaly.”
The local canvassing will then be received by the Secretary of State’s Office.
“We will be doing that at the state level, looking at all of the counties and having an independent auditor look at our work,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “So essentially the votes are triple checked to make sure that everything is accurate before they can be officially certified and make those official final result total.”
The entire process takes about three weeks to complete. Toulouse Oliver said she expects the official count on Nov. 24. While unofficial results don’t often change, Toulouse Oliver said it’s a necessary part of the process.
“It is really important to do these double and triple checks because we all want to have confidence in the outcome of the election,” she said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company