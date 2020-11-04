Decision 2020: How official election results are tallied

“Everything is so computerized, and we're right there with every single thing we do,” she said. “It’s very rare that you find an anomaly.”

The local canvassing will then be received by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“We will be doing that at the state level, looking at all of the counties and having an independent auditor look at our work,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “So essentially the votes are triple checked to make sure that everything is accurate before they can be officially certified and make those official final result total.”

The entire process takes about three weeks to complete. Toulouse Oliver said she expects the official count on Nov. 24. While unofficial results don’t often change, Toulouse Oliver said it’s a necessary part of the process.

“It is really important to do these double and triple checks because we all want to have confidence in the outcome of the election,” she said.