Decision 2021: Early voting turnout

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover is hoping for a big turnout on Election Day.

"At the beginning of early voting and through the middle of last week, I was a little concerned," Stover said. "We were running about 12%. But Thursday, Friday and Saturday turned out to be really good voting days."

It's hard to know what to expect as New Mexicans emerge from pandemic voting protocols. This election is – minus the mask requirements – pretty normal in that the public can vote how they please.

The Doña Ana County Clerk summed it up in a word: disappointing. They're reporting just a 5% turnout so far.

The 2019 Local Election Act was meant to consolidate elections and drive up turnout, but election experts said it takes time for voters to adjust.

The polls will close Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.