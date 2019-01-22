Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer

The officer stopped Serna after he got behind the wheel of his car. The officer told Serna to order an Uber. When the Uber arrived, Serna got inside and the car drove off.

After he got in the Uber, he told his driver to take him back to his car so he could drive to his girlfriend’s house to bring her flowers.

About ten minutes later, the officer noticed Serna getting back in his car. That's when he was arrested.

Serna was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.

According to Michael Patrick, a spokesperson with the district attorney's office, Serna was convicted of DWI in 1981. He was also arrested for DWI-related cases in 1984, 1986, 1991 and 1995.