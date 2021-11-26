Delegation members urge agency to allow mountain foot race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are urging the U.S. Forest Service to again allow a decades-old foot race that goes through a wilderness area and up into mountains overlooking Albuquerque.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan and Rep. Melanie Stansbury are asking the agency to reverse its 2020 decision that the La Luz Trail Race couldn't be held in the Sandia Mountains.