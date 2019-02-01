Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger

Hawker Vanguard
February 01, 2019 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Delta jet was forced to land in Albuquerque after a passenger began causing chaos in the cabin. 

Advertisement

The FBI says it was 50-year-old Ian Smallwood, who began his bad behavior before the plane even took off. 

The flight was bound for Los Angeles from Cincinnati in late December 2018. 

Documents say that Smallwood was belligerent with the crew when he was trying to put up his luggage. 

Then, two hours into the flight, he went into the first-class galley and cornered a flight attendant. 

The FBI says that same flight attendant tried to give him a warm towel and some in-flight goodies back at his seat to try and diffuse the situation, but agents say that he threw the towels across the plane. 

He told the flight attendant, "if you want to fight, bring it!" 

Once on the ground, officers asked Smallwood if he knew where he was. He didn't. That's when he told officers he had two gin and tonics, but that he was sober and did not do anything wrong. 

In fact, he said that another passenger assaulted him. 

According to the European airline KLM, pressurized air at 30,000 feet can change how your body processes alcohol

Smallwood has been stuck at a metro halfway house while he awaits trial. He's also banned from flying Delta ever again. 

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: February 01, 2019 06:50 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 05:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism
Advertisement




Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Minimum wage bill sparks debate about tipped workers
Minimum wage bill sparks debate about tipped workers
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
Plan in the works to rehab abandoned homes in International District
Plan in the works to rehab abandoned homes in International District
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger