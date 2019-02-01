Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger

Documents say that Smallwood was belligerent with the crew when he was trying to put up his luggage.

Then, two hours into the flight, he went into the first-class galley and cornered a flight attendant.

The FBI says that same flight attendant tried to give him a warm towel and some in-flight goodies back at his seat to try and diffuse the situation, but agents say that he threw the towels across the plane.

He told the flight attendant, "if you want to fight, bring it!"

Once on the ground, officers asked Smallwood if he knew where he was. He didn't. That's when he told officers he had two gin and tonics, but that he was sober and did not do anything wrong.

In fact, he said that another passenger assaulted him.

According to the European airline KLM, pressurized air at 30,000 feet can change how your body processes alcohol.

Smallwood has been stuck at a metro halfway house while he awaits trial. He's also banned from flying Delta ever again.