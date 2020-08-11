Dem state lawmaker resigns, will run for Bernalillo sheriff | KOB 4
Dem state lawmaker resigns, will run for Bernalillo sheriff

The Associated Press
Updated: August 11, 2020 12:04 PM
Created: August 11, 2020 12:03 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Patricio Ruiloba has resigned from his Albuquerque-area seat and will run for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

The Democrat told The Associated Press on Tuesday he submitted his resignation letter and will begin organizing his campaign.

The 53-year-old retired Albuquerque police officer says he has been urged to run for sheriff by residents concerned about rising crimes and conflicts between law enforcement and communities of color.

Current Democratic Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales has faced criticism for a rise in deputy shootings and for stalling on requiring deputies to wear lapel cameras. 


