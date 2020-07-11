Demand surges for COVID-19 testing, result times vary by location

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health offered free COVID-19 testing Saturday morning at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.
“So the Department of Health is looking to work with the community and set up sites for folks that maybe aren't able to make it to the Balloon Fiesta or Expo to those longer events,” said Lily Ouellett, a COVID tester with the Department of Health.
Meanwhile, anyone who did make it to the Balloon Fiesta Park testing site Saturday morning faced another long line.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel addressed the demand for testing during Thursday's news conference, saying the state is working to provide more testing sites and personnel to reduce the wait times.
“On Tuesday at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque cars started lining up at 3 o'clock in the morning,” said Kunkel. “This is run by Presbyterian and by 8:40 in the morning Presbyterian had to shut down the line because there were already 800 cars in line.”
In addition to the long lines, people may also face a long wait for their results. The wait to receive results depends on where people get tested. The state-run testing sites provide results in 24-48 hours, but privately run testing sites are different.
“The results turn around time, if that private partner, some of our pharmacies, are using the Quest Lab, this is a national lab, the turn around time can be 7-14 days,” said Kunkel.
For a list of testing locations, click here. https://cv.nmhealth.org/
