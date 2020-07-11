Demand surges for COVID-19 testing, result times vary by location

“On Tuesday at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque cars started lining up at 3 o'clock in the morning,” said Kunkel. “This is run by Presbyterian and by 8:40 in the morning Presbyterian had to shut down the line because there were already 800 cars in line.”

In addition to the long lines, people may also face a long wait for their results. The wait to receive results depends on where people get tested. The state-run testing sites provide results in 24-48 hours, but privately run testing sites are different.

“The results turn around time, if that private partner, some of our pharmacies, are using the Quest Lab, this is a national lab, the turn around time can be 7-14 days,” said Kunkel.

For a list of testing locations, click here. https://cv.nmhealth.org/