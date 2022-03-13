Democrat convention votes released | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Democrat convention votes released

Democrat convention votes released

Alex Ross
Updated: March 13, 2022 08:09 PM
Created: March 13, 2022 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Democratic Party of New Mexico announced the results of delegate votes from the party’s pre-primary convention.

The Democrats held their pre-primary convention March 5 in Roswell. Results were announced by Party Chair Jessica Velasquez in a Zoom call Sunday. She said a record 97.11% of delegates cast votes over the last week.  

Under state law, candidates must receive at least 20% of delegate votes to get on the June ballot via the primary convention process.  

Delegates who fail to meet that 20% threshold can still get on the ballot if they gather additional petition signatures and submit them to the Secretary of State’s Office by Tuesday.  

Results in contested  primary races: 

U.S. House in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Vasquez - 80.43%

Darshan Patel:  - 19.57%  

Attorney General of New Mexico

Brian Colón - 61.46%

Raúl Torrez - 38.54% 

New Mexico State Treasurer

Laura Montoya - 58.29%

Heather Benavidez - 41.71% 

New Mexico State Auditor 

Zack Quintero - 61.81%

Joseph Maestas - 38.19%  

Candidates in uncontested primary races: 

Governor of New Mexico

Michelle Lujan Grisham - 100% 

United States Representative (NM-01)

Melanie Stansberry - 100%.  

United States Representative (NM-03)

Teresa Leger Fernandez - 100% 

Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico

Howie Morales - 100% 

New Mexico Secretary of State

Maggie Toulouse Oliver - 100%

New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands

Stephanie Garcia Richard - 100%

Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, Position 1

Justice Julie J. Vargas - 100% 

Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, Position 2

Justice Briana H. Zamora - 100%

New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge, Position 1

Judge Gerald E. Baca - 100%

New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge, Position 2

Judge Katherine Anne Wray - 100%


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving wrong-way on I-40
Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving wrong-way on I-40
NMMI cadet reported missing
NMMI cadet reported missing
Democrat convention votes released
Democrat convention votes released
Supply chain shortages hit New Mexico Girl Scout's cookie sales
Supply chain shortages hit New Mexico Girl Scout's cookie sales
New Mexican teacher quits job to help Ukraine with evacuation efforts
New Mexican teacher quits job to help Ukraine with evacuation efforts