Democrat convention votes released

Alex Ross
Updated: March 13, 2022 08:09 PM
Created: March 13, 2022 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Democratic Party of New Mexico announced the results of delegate votes from the party’s pre-primary convention.
The Democrats held their pre-primary convention March 5 in Roswell. Results were announced by Party Chair Jessica Velasquez in a Zoom call Sunday. She said a record 97.11% of delegates cast votes over the last week.
Under state law, candidates must receive at least 20% of delegate votes to get on the June ballot via the primary convention process.
Delegates who fail to meet that 20% threshold can still get on the ballot if they gather additional petition signatures and submit them to the Secretary of State’s Office by Tuesday.
Results in contested primary races:
U.S. House in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District:
Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Vasquez - 80.43%
Darshan Patel: - 19.57%
Attorney General of New Mexico
Brian Colón - 61.46%
Raúl Torrez - 38.54%
New Mexico State Treasurer
Laura Montoya - 58.29%
Heather Benavidez - 41.71%
New Mexico State Auditor
Zack Quintero - 61.81%
Joseph Maestas - 38.19%
Candidates in uncontested primary races:
Governor of New Mexico
Michelle Lujan Grisham - 100%
United States Representative (NM-01)
Melanie Stansberry - 100%.
United States Representative (NM-03)
Teresa Leger Fernandez - 100%
Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico
Howie Morales - 100%
New Mexico Secretary of State
Maggie Toulouse Oliver - 100%
New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Stephanie Garcia Richard - 100%
Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, Position 1
Justice Julie J. Vargas - 100%
Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, Position 2
Justice Briana H. Zamora - 100%
New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge, Position 1
Judge Gerald E. Baca - 100%
New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge, Position 2
Judge Katherine Anne Wray - 100%
