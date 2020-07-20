Democrat Leger Fernandez has big money edge in US House race | KOB 4
Democrat Leger Fernandez has big money edge in US House race

The Associated Press
Created: July 20, 2020 06:30 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez has a massive money edge over a poorly funded Republican opponent going into a general election for an open U.S. House seat in northern New Mexico.

Federal records show Leger Fernandez raised $335,959 from mid-May to June 30 following a grueling Democratic primary.

According to records, she has just $232,855 cash-on-hand, reflecting the expensive Democrat primary where Leger Fernandez defeated a number of candidates.

But records show Republican opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson raised less than $10,000 during the same time period.

She only had $6,102 cash-on-hand. Johnson was recently cited for refusing to wear a mask while campaigning in Santa Fe. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

