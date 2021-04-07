Democratic CD-1 candidate Melanie Stansbury plans to keep the district blue

"I've spent my entire career working on science and sustainability and social justice issues,” she said.

Stansbury hopes her D.C. experience will make her a good fit for Congress.

"I worked as an intern, got hired in the White House in the Council on Environmental Equality and the Office of Management and Budget. So, that was the beginning of my public service career,” she said.

While her priorities sound similar to her CD-1 challengers, the way they plan on addressing issues differs.

"Because a lot of people who end up in the criminal justice system are struggling with addiction issues,” Stansbury said.

Regarding crime, Stansbury said she will focus on behavioral health resources. Mark Moores, the Republican CD-1 nominee, said he wants to support law enforcement.

Stansbury said she’s interested in protecting water and the environment, and Moores wants to protect the oil and gas industry.

"It's been 12 years since my party, Republicans, won it. But, before that we had this seat for 40 years, so it's going to be an interesting race,” Moores said in a previous interview.

Libertarian candidate Chris Manning said there’s a choice that prioritizes issues on both sides.

"With Libertarians, you're going to get that fiscal responsibility and small government from Republicans, but then on the Democratic side you're going to get a lot of social issues,” Manning said.

The special election will take place June 1.