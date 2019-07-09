Democratic lawmakers renew push for parole changes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers renew push for parole changes

Democratic lawmakers renew push for parole changes

The Associated Press
July 09, 2019 01:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Lawmakers are renewing their push to reform New Mexico's parole system, saying it's beset by flaws that cost the state tens of millions of dollars and often denies inmates a chance at successfully integrating back into society.

Advertisement

A legislative committee heard testimony Tuesday about a series of proposals, including one that won legislative approval this year but was vetoed by the governor.

Sponsors say that proposal would require the parole board to provide a written explanation when deciding to deny parole to inmates who have become eligible for a chance at release after a 30-year sentence.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, told lawmakers the bill was built upon "sound policy," but said all stakeholders should participate in the conversation about the bill.

Prosecutors across the state had expressed concerns about the measure.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: July 09, 2019 01:32 PM
Created: July 09, 2019 01:30 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Repeat offender arrested with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise
Patches Graham - old booking photo
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Orlando Astorga
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Advertisement




Police: Repeat offender arrested with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise
Patches Graham - old booking photo
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Orlando Astorga
Democratic lawmakers renew push for parole changes
Democratic lawmakers renew push for parole changes
Texas billionaire and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot has died
Ross Perot
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman