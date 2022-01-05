Democratic leaders push to reform Senate rules and expand voter access

Republican leaders are criticizing Democrats for linking the Jan. 6 riots to filibuster reform and election issues.

"Washington Democrats have been trying to seize control over elections for years," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "It is beyond distasteful to some of our colleagues to ham-fistedly invoke the Jan. 6 anniversary to advance these aims."

Luján claims the three bills will help expand voting access, cleanup campaign finance laws, prevent civil rights violations at the polls and put stronger protections in place against election subversion.

"Jan. 6 proved that Congress must take legislative action now, to defend the fundamental right to vote," he said.