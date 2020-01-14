Democratic New Mexico speaker visits state's oil country | KOB 4
Democratic New Mexico speaker visits state's oil country

The Associated Press
Created: January 14, 2020 06:33 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf visited on Friday the heart of the state’s oil and gas region in advance of the legislative session.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, stopped in Hobbs, New Mexico, as part of his Jobs Listening Tour in advance of the Jan. 21 opening of the 2020 session.

Airports, roads, housing, education, broadband access and the oil and gas industry topped issues discussed.

Rep. Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad, alerted Egolf to a bill she is introducing to create a $60 million urgent needs fund for roads. The region is in dire need of new roads amid the high traffic from the oil boom.

Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobb, said the region also needed better broadband internet service, especially in southern Lea County.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

