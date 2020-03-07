Democratic Party of New Mexico release results from pre-primary convention | KOB 4
Democratic Party of New Mexico release results from pre-primary convention

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 07, 2020 08:39 PM
Created: March 07, 2020 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Democratic Party of New Mexico hosted their pre-primary convention Saturday.

Thousands of delegates weighed in to select the candidates that will appear on the primary ballot.

Congresswomen Xochitl Torres Small (D-District 2) and Deb Haaland (D-District 1) are both seeking reelection and running without opposition in the Democratic Primary. Senate hopeful Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is also running unopposed.

"You know, it's always incredible to see how contagious this energy is. What I'm really proud about is everyone here who are the most aggressive organizers in the state of New Mexico, they're good at what they do -- they feel the urgency at what's at stake and they know we all have to come together to defeat Donald Trump in 2020," Rep. Lujan said.

The most contested race for Democrats right now is New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, which Rep. Lujan currently represents.

Lujan announced last year he was giving up his House seat to replace Sen. Tom Udall.

Below are the results of the state Democratic pre-primary convention:

United States Senate

Representative Ben Ray Luján: 100%

New Mexico Supreme Court

Justice Shannon Bacon: 100%

Justice David Thomson: 100%

New Mexico Court of Appeals

Judge Zach Ives: 100%

Judge Shammara Henderson: 100%

U.S. House of Representatives - CD1

Representative Deb Haaland: 100% 

U.S. House of Representatives - CD2

Representative Xochitl Torres Small - 100%

U.S. House of Representatives - CD3

Teresa Leger Fernandez - 41.88%

Laura Montoya - 20.47%

Marco Serna - 13.41%

Joseph Sanchez - 12.23%

Valerie Plame - 5.18%

John Blair - 4.47%

Kyle Tisdel - 2.35%


 


