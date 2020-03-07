Democratic Party of New Mexico release results from pre-primary convention

Congresswomen Xochitl Torres Small (D-District 2) and Deb Haaland (D-District 1) are both seeking reelection and running without opposition in the Democratic Primary. Senate hopeful Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is also running unopposed.

"You know, it's always incredible to see how contagious this energy is. What I'm really proud about is everyone here who are the most aggressive organizers in the state of New Mexico, they're good at what they do -- they feel the urgency at what's at stake and they know we all have to come together to defeat Donald Trump in 2020," Rep. Lujan said.