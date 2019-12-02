Democratic Senate candidate highlights stance on abortion | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2019 11:21 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate Ben Ray Luján is affirming his commitment to preserving abortion rights for women.
    
The six-term congressman said Monday in a statement that he will fight attempts to weaken the right of women to make their own reproductive health decisions.
    
The abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America is endorsing Luján’s campaign to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall.
    
Existing New Mexico statutes could prohibit most abortion procedures if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its Roe v. Wade decision. Udall voted against confirmation of President Donald Trump’s two successful Supreme Court nominations.
    
Luján is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Anti-abortion activist Elisa Martinez recently launched a campaign for the Republican Senate nomination. She is the founder of New Mexico Alliance for life.

