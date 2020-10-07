Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area | KOB 4
Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 07, 2020 12:19 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 12:13 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say Democrats cast nearly half of the ballots across New Mexico during the first day of early and absentee voting, while registered Republicans accounted for about 38% of participation.

The Secretary of State’s office said Wednesday that 10,157 ballots were cast statewide on the opening day of voting.

County clerks on Tuesday began distributing absentee ballots and opened their central offices to early voting.

Voting convenience centers will open on Oct. 17 at hundreds of locations.

Democratic turnout was especially pronounced in Bernalillo County, the most populous metro area that encompasses Albuquerque.

Democrats there accounted for 67% of early and absentee ballots.

Have questions about voting this year? Click here


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

