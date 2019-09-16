Democrats hold rally to counter Trump's event | KOB 4
Democrats hold rally to counter Trump's event

Nathan O'Neal
September 16, 2019 05:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrats are holding a rally in Albuquerque in response to President Trump’s event in Rio Rancho.

Organizers said the rally, at Tiguex Park, will focus on unity.

Several elected local and state Democratic leaders are expected to speak at the event.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller kicked off the event. 

Organizers are urging participants to use their voices, and remain peaceful.

Updated: September 16, 2019 05:46 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 05:35 PM

