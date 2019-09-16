Democrats hold voter registration drive ahead of Trump rally
September 16, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democratic student activists and congressional representatives are holding a voter registration drive as President Trump travels to New Mexico for a political rally.
U.S. Reps. Ben Ray Luján of Nambé and Debra Haaland of Albuquerque joined student Democrats on campus at the University of New Mexico on Monday in urging eligible voters to register.
Luján announced the registration drive in an email hours before Trump's scheduled political rally at an arena in Rio Rancho. Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 8 percentage points in 2016.
Democratic elected officials have seized on Trump's visit to organize their own rally near Albuquerque's historic plaza.
