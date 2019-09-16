Democrats hold voter registration drive ahead of Trump rally | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Democrats hold voter registration drive ahead of Trump rally

Democrats hold voter registration drive ahead of Trump rally

The Associated Press
September 16, 2019 04:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democratic student activists and congressional representatives are holding a voter registration drive as President Trump travels to New Mexico for a political rally.

Advertisement

U.S. Reps. Ben Ray Luján of Nambé and Debra Haaland of Albuquerque joined student Democrats on campus at the University of New Mexico on Monday in urging eligible voters to register.

Luján announced the registration drive in an email hours before Trump's scheduled political rally at an arena in Rio Rancho. Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 8 percentage points in 2016.

Democratic elected officials have seized on Trump's visit to organize their own rally near Albuquerque's historic plaza.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 16, 2019 04:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
Several Albuquerque schools on 2-hour delay due to president's visit
Several Albuquerque schools on 2-hour delay due to president's visit
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Advertisement



President Trump arrives in Albuquerque ahead of rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump arrives in Albuquerque ahead of rally in Rio Rancho
Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event
Outside the rally: Supporters, protesters remain mostly peaceful at Trump event
Inside the rally: Trump campaign believes it can win New Mexico in 2020
Inside the rally: Trump campaign believes it can win New Mexico in 2020
Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
Parking full at Santa Ana Star Center for Trump rally
Democrats hold rally to counter Trump's event
Democrats hold rally to counter Trump's event