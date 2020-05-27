Demolitions on Westside Poole property sparks controversy

“Of course, with COVID-19 stuff that obviously didn't happen, so we had to do that electronically,” Williams said.

Williams said once the proper paperwork was approved, the demolition could continue and that the demolition permit is a separate issue from the ongoing appeal of the development of 76 homes on the property.

Not everyone sees it that way.

"So, to issue a permit is to say that the demolition of these building is something separate than the site plan,” said Susan Chaudoir a neighborhood advocate who has opposed the development of the property. “Somebody is in a misinterpretation of the ordinance and state law."

Other neighbors are critical of the process.

“All the other issues that are involved with this are being subverted or ignored,” said Kevin Dullea, who lives nearby. “It's more, for me, about the process than the outcome."

A spokesperson for the developer said the structures were nuisance, which is why they were knocked down.