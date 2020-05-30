Demonstrators gather in Downtown Albuquerque to protest police brutality | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Demonstrators gather in Downtown Albuquerque to protest police brutality

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 30, 2020 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 50 demonstrators gathered in Downtown Albuquerque to protest against police brutality Saturday.

"We're just hoping to spread the message and spread the word that we're ready for change and we're ready to see a lot of changes, and we want to see the police on our side. We want to see police as not something the people fear," said one protestor. "We want to see police as someone we can get along with."

Advertisement

The protestors marched from Gold and 7th to Civic Plaza. The protestors that KOB 4 spoke with said it was important that everything remained peaceful.

APD posted the following response on Facebook:


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Concerned restaurant owners reach out former New Mexico governor for help
Concerned restaurant owners reach out former New Mexico governor for help
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19
House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans
House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Following tense situation between protesters and APD, Keller states 'Black Lives Matter'
Following tense situation between protesters and APD, Keller states 'Black Lives Matter'
Advertisement


Demonstrators gather in Downtown Albuquerque to protest police brutality
Demonstrators gather in Downtown Albuquerque to protest police brutality
Tin Can Alley opens for business
Tin Can Alley opens for business
Expert discusses COVID-19's impact on mental health
Expert discusses COVID-19's impact on mental health
County clerk’s office prepares for upcoming state primaries
County clerk’s office prepares for upcoming state primaries
House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans
House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans