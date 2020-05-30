Demonstrators gather in Downtown Albuquerque to protest police brutality

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 50 demonstrators gathered in Downtown Albuquerque to protest against police brutality Saturday.
"We're just hoping to spread the message and spread the word that we're ready for change and we're ready to see a lot of changes, and we want to see the police on our side. We want to see police as not something the people fear," said one protestor. "We want to see police as someone we can get along with."
The protestors marched from Gold and 7th to Civic Plaza. The protestors that KOB 4 spoke with said it was important that everything remained peaceful.
APD posted the following response on Facebook:
