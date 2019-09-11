Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dennis Chavez Elementary School is closed Wednesday due to a power outage, according to Albuquerque Public Schools.
No school at Dennis Chavez ES today due to a power outage.— APS (@ABQschools) September 11, 2019
