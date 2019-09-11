Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage | KOB 4
Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage

Christina Rodriguez
September 11, 2019 08:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dennis Chavez Elementary School is closed Wednesday due to a power outage, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story.

Updated: September 11, 2019 08:13 AM
Created: September 11, 2019 07:34 AM

