Dentist accused of seeing patients without a license signs plea deal

The 4 Investigates team says after an initial report aired multiple people have come forward to say they have received dentist care from Gardner during the time his license has been revoked. Now, his criminal tax fraud case appears close to an end.

"I wanted to inform the court, I had emailed the court this morning. We do have a signed plea agreement."

But - the terms of the plea deal will not be public until the next hearing.

"This is all going to be, hopefully, resolved by a plea now."

Gardner's attorney did not return KOB 4’s calls for comment - as the dentist’s case sits in the waiting room for now.