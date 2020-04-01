Department of Economic Development launches website to help local businesses

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Economic Development Department has launched a website that connects shoppers with products and services in a "Buy for Tomorrow Today" campaign to help save local businesses hit hard by COVID-19.
"We thought what else can we do that could actually put money in the pockets of small business owners in New Mexico," said Alicia J. Keyes, state cabinet secretary of Economic Development Department. “We created a website, which is by nmlocal.com and it's called ‘Buy For Tomorrow Today’ and you can go onto the website and if you are a business, you can register your website link and put your PayPal account there."
"If you are somebody who wants to support local businesses, you can purchase gift cards, so that you can use those services when everything is back up and running again,” she added.
The website is free of charge.
"Hopefully it ends up being a great tool for not only small businesses, but for people in the community that want to help those businesses and help them through this time," Keyes said. "It's really saying 'I know you're closed right now, but I'm going to go ahead and buy a voucher, and hopefully I'll use it in the next few months or year.'"
