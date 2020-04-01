Department of Economic Development launches website to help local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Economic Development Department has launched a website that connects shoppers with products and services in a "Buy for Tomorrow Today" campaign to help save local businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

"We thought what else can we do that could actually put money in the pockets of small business owners in New Mexico," said Alicia J. Keyes, state cabinet secretary of Economic Development Department. “We created a website, which is by nmlocal.com and it's called ‘Buy For Tomorrow Today’ and you can go onto the website and if you are a business, you can register your website link and put your PayPal account there."