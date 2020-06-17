Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits

Now, with the plaza is empty, Chavez is out of work.

“I'm very grateful I’m getting some financial assistance,” she said. “It’s not what I’m normally used to making especially this time of year, I work a lot.”

Chavez has been getting unemployment since April. Among one of her weekly payments was a notice from DWS saying she owes back $2,900.

She's not alone either. Another woman sent us the same notice that says she owes almost $3,000.

According to a spokesperson with DWS, there are around 6,000 people in repayment.

“I think it was a very cruel set up,” said Chavez. “They said we qualified for this money and now we're taking it back without any explanation.”

She said the department is just garnishing her unemployment wages. Her reduced weekly benefits are being cut in half to pay back that money.

“I hope that they really look at the dire situation that individuals are in and that we don't have to repay the money back and if we absolutely have to then they should work with us,” she added.

Spokesperson for the department Stacy Johnston said “individuals may contact the Department’s Benefit Payment Control Unit by calling 1-877-664-6984 Monday through Friday for other payment options. If an individual remains eligible for benefits and does not want to set up an alternative payment plan the department will withhold 50% of their weekly benefit amount to repay the overpayment until it has been paid in full.”

So what is the problem? A spokesperson for DWS said there are a few reasons someone could have to repay:

- PUA claimants who used 2018 wages and/or tax documents and were set up as overpaid.

- PUA claimants may have mistakenly listed an income total that varied form their tax documents or the weekly benefit amount was readjusted after the department received their 2019 tax documents.

- After the department received additional wage information from the claimant they were qualified to receive regular state Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. The wage information was not available when they first filed their claim and as a result they were moved from PUA to regular state UI benefits.

In early June, the secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions released a statement in regard to the repayment letters.

In addition to the statement, Johnston said “the agency takes responsibility for rolling out the PUA program ahead of final revisions by USDOL on what documents were allowed. We did this because we knew New Mexicans needed the help and we wanted to get it to them. The alternative would have been to default everyone to the lowest eligibility amount until all guidance was issued, which would have impacted claimants too except on the front end.”

Meanwhile, Chavez said that doesn’t really help her situation. She is filing an appeal.

“If I do get back to work I have no idea what’s in store for me, so I’m relying on this money right now and saving as much as I can to get me through the rest of the year basically,” said Chavez.

