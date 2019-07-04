Deported veterans continue push for return

As KOB previously reported, non-citizens are allowed to serve in the U.S. military but may be deported if they are a convicted of a crime.

"It doesn't mean people shouldn't be held accountable for the decisions they make but we shouldn't be sending away our veterans that served our country,” said Torres Small.

For example, Army veteran Ivan Ocon was born in Mexico but grew up in Las Cruces, deployed to war and was deported after being convicted of having knowledge of a crime. Ocon said the only way for veterans to come back to the U.S. after being deported is if they die.

"The only way back right now is in death. In a pine box,” he said. “Where is the honor in that,” he asked.

"I think it's incredibly important that when someone served in the armed services who has potentially risked their lives who has potentially risked their lives for all of our freedom to then come back home and be told they have to leave the country,” said Torres Small. “There's something unjust and unpatriotic about that."

The Repatriate Our Patriots Act is currently assigned to the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship.