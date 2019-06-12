Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself at Hobby Lobby
Megan Abundis
June 12, 2019 07:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man suspected of exposing himself to a woman at a Hobby Lobby in Albuquerque was arrested on Wednesday.
James Chavez, 28, was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office around 1 p.m.
His arrests came one day after a woman told KOB 4 that she was in the sticker aisle at the Hobby Lobby at Cottonwood Mall when Chavez exposed himself.
The woman said the manager at Hobby Lobby told her it was not the first incident at the store.
Chavez is also accused of exposing himself to a woman in the Bosque in 2018. A judge denied a pretrial motion request while he awaited a trial in July.
An official with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors will seek to revoke his conditions of release due to the latest arrest.
Police believe Chavez has more victims. Investigators are encouraging those victims to come forward.
Updated: June 12, 2019 07:44 PM
Created: June 12, 2019 07:26 PM
