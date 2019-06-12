Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself at Hobby Lobby | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself at Hobby Lobby

Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself at Hobby Lobby

Megan Abundis
June 12, 2019 07:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man suspected of exposing himself to a woman at a Hobby Lobby in Albuquerque was arrested on Wednesday.

Advertisement

James Chavez, 28, was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office around 1 p.m.

His arrests came one day after a woman told KOB 4 that she was in the sticker aisle at the Hobby Lobby at Cottonwood Mall when Chavez exposed himself.

The woman said the manager at Hobby Lobby told her it was not the first incident at the store.

Chavez is also accused of exposing himself to a woman in the Bosque in 2018. A judge denied a pretrial motion request while he awaited a trial in July.

An official with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors will seek to revoke his conditions of release due to the latest arrest.

Police believe Chavez has more victims. Investigators are encouraging those victims to come forward. 

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: June 12, 2019 07:44 PM
Created: June 12, 2019 07:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family of stabbing victim seeks justice
Family of stabbing victim seeks justice
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
Albuquerque mom given a 'second chance' after frightening close call
Albuquerque mom given a 'second chance' after frightening close call
Skilled 4 Work: Local companies ready to hire for trade positions
Skilled 4 Work: Local companies ready to hire for trade positions
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Advertisement




Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself at Hobby Lobby
Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself at Hobby Lobby
Family of stabbing victim seeks justice
Family of stabbing victim seeks justice
Skilled 4 Work: Local companies ready to hire for trade positions
Skilled 4 Work: Local companies ready to hire for trade positions
New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque
New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation