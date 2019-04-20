Deputies investigate triple homicide in Valencia County | KOB 4
Deputies investigate triple homicide in Valencia County

Christina Rodriguez
April 20, 2019 04:33 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's deputies have arrested three teenagers in connection with a triple homicide off of East El Cerro Loop. 

Deputies responded to the 200 block of East El Cerro Loop at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found 40-year old Darren Bernal, 28-year-old Nathan Morrison and 29-year-old Joseph Santiago deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. 

The Valencia County Sheriff's Office said that witnesses describe hearing multiple gunshots and saw a blue SUV fleeing the scene. Law enforcement found the SUV nearby and detained the three occupants: 18-year-old Brandon Dowdy, 17-year-old Anthony William and 19-year-old Robert Wilson.

Detectives from Valencia County and the New Mesico State Police are still investigating.  

According to the Valencia County Sheriff's Office, there are not looking for any more suspects. Each of the teenagers is being charged with three open counts of murder at this time.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 20, 2019 04:33 PM
Created: April 20, 2019 04:21 PM

