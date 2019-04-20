Deputies investigate triple homicide in Valencia County

Deputies responded to the 200 block of East El Cerro Loop at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found 40-year old Darren Bernal, 28-year-old Nathan Morrison and 29-year-old Joseph Santiago deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Valencia County Sheriff's Office said that witnesses describe hearing multiple gunshots and saw a blue SUV fleeing the scene. Law enforcement found the SUV nearby and detained the three occupants: 18-year-old Brandon Dowdy, 17-year-old Anthony William and 19-year-old Robert Wilson.