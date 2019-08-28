Deputies: New Mexico man attacked another with a frying pan | KOB 4
Associated Press
August 28, 2019 01:09 PM

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (AP) - A southern New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he hit another man over the head with a frying pan.
    
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Jeremy Fritz was arrested Sunday following the alleged attack that deputies say left one man seriously injured.
    
According to court documents, Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies were called to a trailer park in Chaparral, New Mexico, in response to a 911 call about a fight.
    
Deputies found resident Harry Copperider standing outside of his trailer covered in blood from a four-inch (10-centimeter) wound to his head. Court documents say the deputy also found a bent, red frying pan in Cooperider's home.
    
The 26-year-old Fritz was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing arrest.
    
It was not known if he had an attorney.

