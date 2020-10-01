Deputy chief at jail retires after using racial slur in text | KOB 4
The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 01, 2020 12:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The deputy chief at a New Mexico jail will retire this week after an investigation found that he used a racial slur to refer to an inmate.

Deputy Chief Aaron Vigil of the Metropolitan Detention Center will retire on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the detention center, Julia Rivera, says Vigil used the N-word in a text message referring to 36-year-old Clifton White, who was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement when he was arrested by local law enforcement.

Rivera says Vigil has not worked at the jail since August pending the investigation.

Vigil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

