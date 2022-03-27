Deputy honored for bravery 1 year following police shootout

"Because of his bravery and his duty on that day, he was able to save his fellow police officers."

"This was awesome. I definitely feel honored. We don't do it for the recognition. The support is great," said Doña Ana County Deputy Diego Herrera.

He was honored in front of thousands at The Pit, honored for his bravery on a terrible day in the state's history. A day on which he says he thought he was going to die after a law enforcement officer was shot and killed and other officers were running toward danger.

"We're ready for it, but we're not ready for the aftermath, especially the mental aspect of it. It's pretty hard," said Herrera. "It was something that's definitely going to stay with me for the rest of my life now."

One day in February 2021 in Deming, Jarrott pulled over a suspect he identified on a be-on-the-lookout alert. After he asked – Omar Cueva – to get out, Cueva shot and killed him there in Deming. Cueva sped off headed east, and Herrera got the news.

"I was angry that that had happened, and so I told them that we would do whatever it took on our side," Herrera said.

There was a high-speed chase, then three officers jumped out of their vehicles and ran toward Cueva. Herrera said he saw a Las Cruces Officer – Adrian De La Garza – fall to the ground after Cueva shot him.

"All that happened in a split second and I was already engaging in the fight too, and I just showered him with bullets."

It worked, it knocked Cueva back, allowing De La Garza to retreat, and taking the heat off the other officers closing in.

"Something goes on inside you, the adrenaline, and you have no fear. I didn't care what happened to me," said Herrera. "It's scary. It's super scary."

KOB 4 watched as people thanked Herrera at The Pit.

"Thank you, thank you, appreciate you."

But he'd do it again, if called upon.

"We're there to help, and I want everybody to know that," said Herrera.





