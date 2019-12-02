Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday

The judge ruled that Barnes can’t be in possession of guns or have contact with witnesses before his trial.

Barnes’ attorney disagreed.

“Mr. Barnes is innocent. Mr. Barnes is an innocent man. We are going to show everybody that,” said Tom Clark, Barnes’ defense attorney.

In an interview with KOB 4, Attorney General Hector Balderas said that schools should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials protect students from harm.

Balderas said he is looking forward to bringing justice to the child victim in this case.

Barnes’ trial will take place in Tierra Amarilla in May.