Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday

Megan Abundis
Created: December 02, 2019 10:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office deputy who used a Taser on a special needs student appeared in court Monday.

In May, lapel footage showed Jeremy Barnes, 34, tasing a 15-year-old student at Espanola Valley High School.

Advertisement

According to a police report, Barnes said the teen was “verbally uncooperative” and refused to comply with a drug search.

Barnes is facing felony counts of child abuse, false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery.

The judge ruled that Barnes can’t be in possession of guns or have contact with witnesses before his trial.

Barnes’ attorney disagreed.

“Mr. Barnes is innocent. Mr. Barnes is an innocent man. We are going to show everybody that,” said Tom Clark, Barnes’ defense attorney.

In an interview with KOB 4, Attorney General Hector Balderas said that schools should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials protect students from harm.

Balderas said he is looking forward to bringing justice to the child victim in this case.

Barnes’ trial will take place in Tierra Amarilla in May.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
NMDOT bridge evaluation identifies 183 as 'structurally deficient'
NMDOT bridge evaluation identifies 183 as 'structurally deficient'
Holly Holm to fight on same card as Conor McGregor
Holly Holm to fight on same card as Conor McGregor
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders
Advertisement


UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday
Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders