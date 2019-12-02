Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday

Megan Abundis
December 02, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office deputy who used a Taser on a special needs student appeared in court Monday.
In May, lapel footage showed Jeremy Barnes, 34, tasing a 15-year-old student at Espanola Valley High School.
According to a police report, Barnes said the teen was “verbally uncooperative” and refused to comply with a drug search.
Barnes is facing felony counts of child abuse, false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery.
The judge ruled that Barnes can’t be in possession of guns or have contact with witnesses before his trial.
Barnes’ attorney disagreed.
“Mr. Barnes is innocent. Mr. Barnes is an innocent man. We are going to show everybody that,” said Tom Clark, Barnes’ defense attorney.
In an interview with KOB 4, Attorney General Hector Balderas said that schools should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials protect students from harm.
Balderas said he is looking forward to bringing justice to the child victim in this case.
Barnes’ trial will take place in Tierra Amarilla in May.
