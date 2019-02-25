Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified

When they arrived at the store, deputies made verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle. Instead, the driver fled, nearly hitting a deputy.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for about four miles and were able to get the vehicle to stop after using multiple pursuit intervention techniques, otherwise known as PIT maneuvers.

After the final PIT maneuver, deputies say the driver, Derick Garcia, ran the car into a marked patrol car. A deputy then exited the patrol unit and fired a shot into the suspect's vehicle.

Garcia exited the car and was taken into custody.

That's when Dominic Marquez, a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, he was also arrested.

According to the complaint, deputies found meth in Marquez's pockets. He told them it was for personal use.

Marquez faces charges for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia faces multiple charges including aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

No one was hurt in the shooting.