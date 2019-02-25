Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
KOB Web Staff
February 25, 2019 11:10 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Police have identified the two men involved in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Albuquerque's South Valley.
38-year-old Dominic Marquez and 30-year-old Derick Garcia both face multiple charges.
According to a criminal complaint, it all started when Bernalillo County deputies were able to trace a stolen vehicle to a store in the South Valley.
When they arrived at the store, deputies made verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle. Instead, the driver fled, nearly hitting a deputy.
Deputies pursued the vehicle for about four miles and were able to get the vehicle to stop after using multiple pursuit intervention techniques, otherwise known as PIT maneuvers.
After the final PIT maneuver, deputies say the driver, Derick Garcia, ran the car into a marked patrol car. A deputy then exited the patrol unit and fired a shot into the suspect's vehicle.
Garcia exited the car and was taken into custody.
That's when Dominic Marquez, a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, he was also arrested.
According to the complaint, deputies found meth in Marquez's pockets. He told them it was for personal use.
Marquez faces charges for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Garcia faces multiple charges including aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
