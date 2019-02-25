Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified

Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia | 

KOB Web Staff
February 25, 2019 11:10 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Police have identified the two men involved in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Albuquerque's South Valley.

Advertisement

38-year-old Dominic Marquez and 30-year-old Derick Garcia both face multiple charges.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started when Bernalillo County deputies were able to trace a stolen vehicle to a store in the South Valley.

When they arrived at the store, deputies made verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle. Instead, the driver fled, nearly hitting a deputy.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for about four miles and were able to get the vehicle to stop after using multiple pursuit intervention techniques, otherwise known as PIT maneuvers. 

After the final PIT maneuver, deputies say the driver, Derick Garcia, ran the car into a marked patrol car. A deputy then exited the patrol unit and fired a shot into the suspect's vehicle.

Garcia exited the car and was taken into custody.

That's when Dominic Marquez, a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, he was also arrested. 

According to the complaint, deputies found meth in Marquez's pockets. He told them it was for personal use.

Marquez faces charges for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia faces multiple charges including aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: February 25, 2019 11:10 AM
Created: February 25, 2019 11:06 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: Driver was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Advertisement




Complaint: Driver was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 4 to the hospital
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 4 to the hospital
FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims
FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims