Dermatologist says masks could cause acne, but warns it's better than COVID

"We are finding out more and more how important it is to wear these masks to prevent the spread of COVID. So, if you do get acne, you know, we use the same kinds of acne treatments for mask acne as regular acne. There's plenty of over-the-counter washes you can use," he said. "You want to look for ones that have benzoyl peroxide in them or salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide salicylic acid can be a little irritating to the skin so if people are getting irritation they probably want to avoid those products."

Dr. Durkin said disposable masks should be thrown out after being worn. He added that cloth masks should be washed after each use.

Other tips to keep your skin clear include keeping hands and the face washed.

"If you don't take care of the skin on the hands, it can actually lead to you getting more infections on your skin. So I always tell people to make sure they moisturize," he said.