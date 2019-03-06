California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A warrant is out for the arrest of a California man wanted in the 2017 shooting death of an Albuquerque teenager.
Derreck Flocco is facing charges for the shooting and killing of 14-year-old Martin Recio Jr.
Recio was in the parking lot of a Dion's in southeast Albuquerque with two friends when shots were fired. Recio later died at the hospital.
According to court documents, Flocco shot the boys during an alleged drug deal.
