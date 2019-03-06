California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen | KOB 4
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen

Marian Camacho
March 06, 2019 06:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A warrant is out for the arrest of a California man wanted in the 2017 shooting death of an Albuquerque teenager.

Derreck Flocco is facing charges for the shooting and killing of 14-year-old Martin Recio Jr. 

Recio was in the parking lot of a Dion's in southeast Albuquerque with two friends when shots were fired. Recio later died at the hospital.

According to court documents, Flocco shot the boys during an alleged drug deal.

Marian Camacho


