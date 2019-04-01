Desert Hills closes amid allegations of rampant abuse

“I got to walk the very first kid in here 29 years ago and I've seen hundreds and hundreds and probably thousands of kids go through here,” he said.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department said it was time for the facility to shut down.

“We didn't feel like this was a treatment center anymore,” said Kate Girard, CYFD chief general counsel. “It felt more like an institution."

Girard said some kids were placed back in their home, while other went to treatment facilities with restrictive services.

“We really got to know all the kids who remained at Desert Hills so that we could properly assess them and properly figure out what their discharge plan needed to be and so really we have been doing that child by child for the last two months,” Girard said.