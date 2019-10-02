Designer Dogs: Local vet talks pros and cons about crossbreeding

“Sometimes you can get two different kinds of breeds of dogs that have great personalities and hopefully their health issues cancel each other out,” she explained. “Now, on the other side of that you can potentially be breeding for specific abnormalities such as hip dysplasia, arthritis, allergies, things of that sort in the dog itself.”

A poodle owner said there is a time and place for crossbreeding.

"Something to consider for sure is the focus on the genetic portions of it to make sure that we don't get too out of hand,” said Cody Oshner.

From all of this, Dr. Bingamon said people don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on designer dogs. She said there are a lot of beautiful mixed breeds at local shelters waiting to be adopted.