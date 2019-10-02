Designer Dogs: Local vet talks pros and cons about crossbreeding | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Designer Dogs: Local vet talks pros and cons about crossbreeding

Casey Torres
October 02, 2019 10:39 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.— A veterinarian at the Zia Pet Hospital in Rio Rancho heard about the creator of the Labradoodle regretting his invention. The creator said the mix breed was meant to be a guide dog during an Australian podcast.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, it caught wind, and now we have people continuing to breed these dogs,” said Dr. Veronica Bingamon.

She said there are pros and cons to cross breeding.

“Sometimes you can get two different kinds of breeds of dogs that have great personalities and hopefully their health issues cancel each other out,” she explained. “Now, on the other side of that you can potentially be breeding for specific abnormalities such as hip dysplasia, arthritis, allergies, things of that sort in the dog itself.”

A poodle owner said there is a time and place for crossbreeding.

"Something to consider for sure is the focus on the genetic portions of it to make sure that we don't get too out of hand,” said Cody Oshner.

From all of this, Dr. Bingamon said people don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on designer dogs. She said there are a lot of beautiful mixed breeds at local shelters waiting to be adopted.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: October 02, 2019 10:39 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
Advertisement



Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery