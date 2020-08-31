Despite amended public health order, the restaurant industry still continues to suffer

“We just came out with the August numbers for the state and accommodation and food services has lost $382 million and that's gross receipts by the entire industry and that's just devastating—that's a 31 percent loss,” Wight said.

In Texas, the restaurant association estimates 30% of restaurants could be gone by the end of the year, but Wight worries it could be even worse for New Mexico.

“Remember that most restaurants have had seating capacity of at least 50 percent if not more and we've had none until very recently, so it could be even more devastating for New Mexico restaurants,” she said.

As federal lawmakers continue debates over passing another stimulus package, Wight knows there are thousands of restaurants in New Mexico that are desperate for help.

“Just help. Passing something is better than nothing and our restaurants are desperate. We've been closed down, which many other states have not been and therefore we absolutely need federal help in order to get us up and going again and make sure we don't have more closures,” she said.